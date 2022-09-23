Teacher offers free language arts Tutoring at Carver

SEARSPORT — Veteran public school teacher Erica Thompson is offering free language arts tutoring for children in grades K-4 on Wednesdays and Thursdays after school at Carver Memorial Library.

According to a press release from the library, Thompson’s approach to language arts instruction is both customized and playful. Small group and individual tutoring will include games and activities with a focus on literacy and language skills tailored to the child’s needs.

Slots are available by appointment on Wednesdays and Thursdays and will be held at the library at 12 Union St. in Searsport. Anyone interested should contact Thompson to discuss the child’s needs and set up a session. She is available by phone at 323-8591 or email at [email protected]

