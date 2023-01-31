TE Ryland Goede commits to Mississippi State football, Zach Arnett

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football has a tight end, and he comes in a package deal benefitting the volleyball program.

Georgia transfer Ryland Goede announced his commitment to MSU via social media Monday. His fiancee Alexa Fortin, a transfer setter from UGA, announced she’ll be joining him in the move to Starkville.

“We’re both really, really pumped,” Goede told the Clarion Ledger shortly after his commitment.

Goede and Fortin, who got engaged in March, hoped to transfer to the same university. However, when Fortin entered the transfer portal in early December, Mississippi State was among the programs that appealed to her most.

