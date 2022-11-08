TDHS finishes volleyball season as league champ | Sports
After losing in the Nov. 4 quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 4A volleyball state tournament, the No. 3 ranked Tri-Valley Conference Champion The Dalles High Riverhawks (21-4) had hoped to regroup and win an 8 am morning game in the Nov. 5 consolation rounds and bring home a trophy.
The Riverhawks, guided by TVC coach-of-the-year Julie Summers and Assistant Coach Teresa Morris, came ever so close to accomplishing their goal, before losing a season-ending, five-set match 24-26, 22-25, 25 -20, 25-22, 15-13 to the No. 7 ranked Henley High Hornets (15-6) at Springfield High School.
