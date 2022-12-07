TD Garden to host basketball-themed inauguration party for Healey, Driscoll team

Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll will become the first all-women state executive team in US history when the two are inaugurated on January 5. The duo will celebrate with a basketball-inspired afterparty at Boston’s TD Garden, according to a recent press release.

The theme of the night will be “Moving the Ball Forward,” an Homage to the role basketball plays for both Healey and Driscoll. Driscoll, the outgoing Mayor of Salem, MA, played and then later coached for the Salem State Vikings

Governor-elect Healey, meanwhile, served as the Captain for her Harvard basketball team and played professionally in Europe for a short while. She talked about her ongoing connection to the sport and the Boston Celtics on a recent visit to the Celtics Lab Podcast.

“This inauguration will be a celebration of teamwork, positivity, and breaking barriers.” Governor-elect Healey said in a statement.

“There’s no better place to hold the event than at TD Garden. It’s about looking forward to the future and engaging directly with people about how we can deliver for them across this Commonwealth.”

Basketball played a major role in the Healey-Driscoll ticket this summer and fall. The campaign used local basketball courts to meet with constituents and connect with voters. It was also a chance to showcase the historic nature of the incoming executive office.

“We hope that anyone who attends this celebration will feel proud of Massachusetts’ history and excited about the bright future ahead,” said Lieutenant Governor-elect Driscoll.

Tickets and details will be made available in the coming weeks. The event will be held on January 5. The Boston Celtics will be on the road in Dallas that evening.

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire