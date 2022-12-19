TCU’s Sonny Dykes Named AP College Football Coach of the Year

TCU’s Sonny Dykes was named The Associated Press Coach of the Year on Monday after leading the Horned Frogs to their first College Football Playoff in his first year with the program.

Dykes garnered 37 of 46 first-place votes and 120 points from the AP Top 25 Voters to join Gary Patterson as just the second TCU Coach ever to win the award. Patterson, whom Dykes replaced after last season, earned the Honor in 2009 and ’14.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button