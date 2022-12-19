TCU’s Max Duggan, Texas’ Bijan Robinson to enter NFL Draft

TCU quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan will skip his available extra season with the third-ranked Horned Frogs and make himself eligible for the NFL Draft after the College Football Playoff.

Duggan has started 41 games during his four seasons at TCU, although the senior could have returned for another season because all players were granted an extra year of eligibility after the 2020 season was altered by the pandemic.

When announcing his decision on social media that he was declaring for the NFL draft, Duggan wrote, “But first, we still have business to take care of.”

The Frogs (12-1), who play Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on Dec. 31, were undefeated until their overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship game. Duggan has thrown for 3,321 yards with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, and also has 404 yards rushing with six more scores. They finished second in the Heisman voting behind Caleb Williams.

Duggan lost his starting job going into the season, but took over in the second half of the opener after Chandler Morris injured his knee.

In his post Sunday, Duggan said being a student-athlete at TCU has been the greatest experience of his life, helping him develop as a football player and a man while earning a business degree. The Iowa native also thanked his family, teammates, coaches and fans for their support.

“My experience at TCU and, in turn, Amon G. Carter Stadium, has been filled with great memories, passion and pride,” Duggan wrote. “I have learned many lessons through the highs and the lows. I’ve built lifelong relationships that will last forever.”

Robinson going pro

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is skipping his final two seasons of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft and won’t play in the Alamo Bowl.

Robinson earned All-America honors after rushing for 1,580 yards with 18 touchdowns as the Longhorns (8-4) finished third in the Big 12. No. 21 Texas plays 12th-ranked Washington in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.

Robinson played three years but had two seasons of Eligibility remaining because his freshman year was the COVID-19-altered 2020 season. The NCAA granted all players another year of eligibility.

“I’ve done everything that I tried to do in God’s plan for me while I’ve been here,” Robinson said at a news conference announcing the decision. “It’s time to start the new journey. I’m just excited to figure out another part of my life, just like I tried to figure it out here.”

Highly recruited out of Arizona, Robinson is fourth on Texas’ career rushing list with 3,410 yards rushing. He trails two Heisman Trophy winners in career school rushing leader Ricky Williams and Earl Campbell, who is third.

All three of the Texas running backs ahead of Robinson on the career list were top-five picks in the draft. Williams went fifth overall to New Orleans in 1999, Cedric Benson was taken fourth by Chicago in 2005 and Campbell was the No. 1 overall pick by Houston in 1978.