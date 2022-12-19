TCU’s Max Duggan, Texas’ Bijan Robinson to enter NFL Draft

TCU quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan will skip his available extra season with the third-ranked Horned Frogs and make himself eligible for the NFL Draft after the College Football Playoff.

Duggan has started 41 games during his four seasons at TCU, although the senior could have returned for another season because all players were granted an extra year of eligibility after the 2020 season was altered by the pandemic.

TCU’s Max Duggan, Texas’ Bijan Robinson to enter NFL Draft

When announcing his decision on social media that he was declaring for the NFL draft, Duggan wrote, “But first, we still have business to take care of.”

The Frogs (12-1), who play Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on Dec. 31, were undefeated until their overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship game. Duggan has thrown for 3,321 yards with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, and also has 404 yards rushing with six more scores. They finished second in the Heisman voting behind Caleb Williams.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button