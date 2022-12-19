TCU’s Max Duggan declares for NFL Draft, will play in College Football Playoff

Max Duggan, who rose from the No. 2 quarterback on TCU’s depth chart before the 2022 season to lead the Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff, announced Sunday he would enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Duggan passed for 3,321 yards on a 64.9% completion rate with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions while also rushing for 404 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. The quarterback finished second in the 2022 Heisman Trophy voting behind USC’s Caleb Williams.

TCU and Duggan made an improbable run to the College Football Playoff in head Coach Sonny Dykes’ first year in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs went undefeated in the regular season before losing to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship game.

Still, the College Football Playoff committee ranked TCU third of the top four teams into the playoff, joining No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State. TCU is set to play Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.

Michigan matched up against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl FOX Sports’ lead college football Analyst Joel Klatt breaks down the Fiesta Bowl Matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs.

Duggan will suit up for the Horned Frogs in the playoff semifinal and possibly the national championship game on Jan. 9 if TCU defeats Michigan. But he will depart for the NFL as soon as TCU’s run is over, joining Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Kentucky’s Will Levis, among others, in a Talented quarterback pool in the 2023 NFL Draft.