TCU Women’s Volleyball: Frogs Win 2 of 3 in the Horned Frog Invitational

The TCU Women’s volleyball team wrapped up non-conference play over the weekend in the Horned Frog Invitational. The teams competing were TCU, Alabama, Abilene Christian, Louisiana, and Texas State. These are the final standings from the five teams:

Teams Records

Louisiana

2-0

TCU

2-1

Texas State

2-1

Alabama

1-2

Abilene Christian

0-3

.

