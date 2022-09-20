TCU Women’s Volleyball: Frogs Win 2 of 3 in the Horned Frog Invitational

The TCU Women’s volleyball team wrapped up non-conference play over the weekend in the Horned Frog Invitational. The teams competing were TCU, Alabama, Abilene Christian, Louisiana, and Texas State. These are the final standings from the five teams:

Teams Records Louisiana 2-0 TCU 2-1 Texas State 2-1 Alabama 1-2 Abilene Christian 0-3

TCU took on Alabama in their first match of the weekend. This was the third time these two schools have squared off on the volleyball court with the Frogs coming away with wins in both matches prior. That streak would continue with the Frogs winning in four sets (33-35, 25-14, 25-23, 25-16). The first set was TCU’s longest set of the season with the two teams going back and forth, but ultimately Alabama pulled through. The Frogs would cruise their way to three consecutive set wins.

Setter Callie Williams reached an impressive milestone when she recorded 2,000 career assists in set one. The assist put the Frogs up 15-11. Williams transferred to TCU this year from Baylor where she spent three years at. She also spent 2017-2018 at Tennessee.

The Frogs also set a season high mark with 18 blocks. Mykayla Myers and Sarah Sylvester led the way with nine blocks each. That was a major factor contributing to the Frogs win.

Scroll to Continue

The second match of the season came against Abilene Christian. The Frogs roared back winning the final three sets stunning the Wildcats. The final three sets saw the Frogs winning 28-26, 25-21 and 15-8 after losing the first two sets 21-25 and 21-25. TCU once again set season Highs as a team. They recorded 70 digs, 63 kills and 59 assists. Audrey Nalls led the way with 18 Kills and Julia Adams recorded 14 kills. Adams continues to inch closer and closer to the Monumental 1,000 kills. After the weekend, she currently stands at 920.

Senior McKenzie Nichols made her return this weekend and led the Frogs with 23 digs. She and Callie Williams are the only two players on the team with 2,000 career assists.

Coach Jason Williams wanted a tournament Sweep in order to have a winning record and have full confidence heading into conference play. Unfortunately, the Horned Frogs weren’t able to pull off the sweep. They lost 3-1 to Texas State. TCU was able to keep it close in all four sets but weren’t able to pull off the win. Mykayla Myers matched her career high with 10 blocks and also added six kills. The match score was 22-25, 25-21, 19-25, 22-25.

The Frogs have a lot of momentum heading into Big 12 play. They’ve won four of their last six matches and currently have a 5-6 record. The Frogs have been able to turn their season around early on and have looked a lot better.

TCU opens up conference play this Wednesday when they will travel to Waco to take on Baylor at 7 pm They will travel back home to host Iowa State on Saturday at 2 pm

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.