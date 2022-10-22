TCU Women’s Soccer: Horned Frogs Suffer First Big 12 Loss

The Frogs traveled to Norman on Thursday to take on the University of Oklahoma as the Big 12 season continues to heat up.

Despite the Frogs’ having strung together good performances as of late, they fell short as the Sooners were victorious 2-1. TCU opened the scoring, though, in the 35th minute with a fantastic, left-footed Strike by midfielder Michelle Slater. From outside the box, Slater was able to slide it past the Sooner goalkeeper for her second goal of the season, putting the Frogs ahead 1-0 in the first half.

