TCU Women’s Soccer: Horned Frogs fall 3-0 to USC

The undefeated Horned Frogs traveled to Los Angeles to take on the University of Southern California Trojans on Thursday. Only their second ever match against the Trojans, the first since 2010, TCU looked to wrap up the road trip in strong fashion. However, it turned out to be one of the team’s poorer performances of the season as they were defeated 3-0 by the opposition.

