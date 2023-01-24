TCU Women’s Basketball Set To Face Off Against No. 18 Iowa State

TCU Women’s Basketball is set to take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday, January 25. Iowa State comes in with the upper hand on the Horned Frogs, as Iowa State is ranked No. 18 in the country.

Things so far have been shaky for the Horned Frogs. Before entering conference play, TCU was 6-5 in non-conference play. But since the start of Big 12 play, the Horned Frogs have not come away with a win as they are 0-7 in Big 12 play. The Cyclones are coming off a 2-game winning streak. They are looking to extend that streak going forward Wednesday night. But, we know it won’t be a cake walk for the Cyclones, as we know Coach Raegan Pebley always comes up with a solid game plan. As she leads a new team this year, her players have been responding better to what she draws up. But let’s see how they respond Wednesday night and hopefully it translates to a win.

Here are some players that have been providing consistently for the Horned Frogs:

Both Tom Taiwo (14.6 points per game) and Lucy Ibeh (11.3 ppg) are averaging double figures since Big 12 play began. Ibeh has scored double-digit points in five of the past six games. Taiwo has scored at least 10 points 14 times this season, with 20 or more four times.

Defensively, TCU can make some noise as they rank pretty high in the Big 12 with blocks and steals. Averaging 9.22 per game, TCU ranks third in the Big 12 in steals (166). TCU averages 3.78 blocks per game, ranking them fifth in the Big 12.

Scroll to Continue

TCU’s style is known for being physical. Iowa State is known for shooting a lot of three pointers and spacing it out. TCU can use their quickness and physicality to make Iowa State play out of their style.

Iowa State guards Ashley Jones, Emily Ryanand Lexi Donarski can light it up. Hopefully, TCU can play some bully ball with these girls.

The game is Wednesday, January 25, 2023 and tip off is 6:30 PM at Schollmaier Arena. Let’s fill the stadium to give this team support.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.