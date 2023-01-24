TCU Women’s Basketball Set To Face Off Against No. 18 Iowa State

TCU Women’s Basketball is set to take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday, January 25. Iowa State comes in with the upper hand on the Horned Frogs, as Iowa State is ranked No. 18 in the country.

Things so far have been shaky for the Horned Frogs. Before entering conference play, TCU was 6-5 in non-conference play. But since the start of Big 12 play, the Horned Frogs have not come away with a win as they are 0-7 in Big 12 play. The Cyclones are coming off a 2-game winning streak. They are looking to extend that streak going forward Wednesday night. But, we know it won’t be a cake walk for the Cyclones, as we know Coach Raegan Pebley always comes up with a solid game plan. As she leads a new team this year, her players have been responding better to what she draws up. But let’s see how they respond Wednesday night and hopefully it translates to a win.

