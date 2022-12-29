TCU will win the College Football Playoff National Championship

The TCU Horned Frogs head into the College Football Playoff looking to prove the Nation wrong. Following a 12-1 season, TCU is looking to win their first National Championship since 1938. To do this, they will first need to take down JJ McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl

Now with quarterback Max Duggan leading the charge, TCU is a Threat to win it all.

TCU has dominated their opponents since the start of the season. Seven of their 12 wins this season came by 10 or more points. After starting the season 12-0, their lone loss came against Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship.

The Horned Frogs have a proven quarterback in Max Duggan. But when looking past him, the rest of the roster is also solid. For the majority of the season, the defense has managed to hold their own. But they will be tested against a strong Michigan offense.

TCU has the potential to take down Michigan. But if they hope to do it, they will have to be ready to go to battle. Throughout this season, they have proven that they are willing to do just that.

Here’s why they’ll take down Michigan and eventually take home the National Championship.

TCU has Max Duggan

At times this season, Max Duggan has looked like the best quarterback in the nation. While leading TCU to a 12-1 record, they ultimately finished second in Heisman voting.

Duggan, a four-year starter at TCU, put together his best collegiate season in 2022. On both the ground and air, he played well, giving opposing defenses problems every week.

Heading into the Fiesta Bowl, Duggan has taken the field in 13 total games. He has thrown for 3,321 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just four interceptions on the year. He has also been effective on the ground, recording 404 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 112 carries.

Since the beginning of the year, Duggan has put together constituent performances each week. He has recorded at least three touchdowns in eight games this season.

In his last outing, as TCU fell in the Big 12 Championship, Duggan proved just how determined he is. While they ultimately lost in overtime, he was the only reason that they ever had a chance. Ultimately, Duggan finished the game throwing for 251 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. But he also put together one of his best rushing displays of the season, recording 110 rushing yards and one touchdown on 15 carries.

Duggan leaves it all on the field for this TCU team. He will do this once again, and with a National Championship on the line, he may look to deliver the best game of his Collegiate career.

The TCU offense has weapons

Duggan is at the helm of the TCU offense, but their skill players have also been elite this season. They have two of the nation’s best players in wide receiver Quentin Johnston and running back Kendre Miller. Based on how this group has played this season, they will likely be in for another big game.

Johnston has solidified himself as one of the best pass catchers in the nation. Based on what he has done this season, he will also be one of the first names called in the 2023 NFL draft.

Johnston has been a Threat down the field all season long. He has recorded 53 receptions for 903 receiving yards and five touchdowns on the season. He will likely be the best pass catcher that Michigan has faced off against this season. If he does what he is capable of, he could single-handedly change the outcome of the game himself.

Next to Johnston, TCU running back Kendre Miller has also been a force in his own way. The star rusher has carried the ball 216 times this season, totaling 1,342 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the season.

The Michigan defense has been strong this season, but the TCU offense is explosive. They could test this defense in ways that few teams have this season. And they will do the same against whoever they take on in the National Championship.

TCU has something to prove

By winning the National Championship, TCU would be Proving the Nation wrong. They have already exceeded expectations, but winning it all would put them into an entirely different conversation.

Just last season, TCU struggled to find success. They finished the 2021 campaign going 5-7, and did not earn a trip to a Bowl game. Now just one year later, with a nearly identical roster, they are in a position to win the National Championship.

Head Coach Sonny Dykes, in his first full season at TCU, has completely changed the structure of this team. And this has been clear with how they have played on the field.

With Dykes taking over the offense, TCU has put up massive numbers. And they are deserving of a National Championship. While many may think that this group is the least likely to win in it all, there is no reason to believe that they can’t.