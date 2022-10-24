TCU vs. West Virginia picks, predictions: Week 9 college football odds, spread, lines

Big 12 rivals headed in opposite directions meet up this weekend as West Virginia hosts TCU in college football’s Week 9 action on Saturday.

West Virginia is unranked and sitting at 3-4 on the year, with just a 1-3 mark in conference play, losing two of its last three overall, most recently an ugly 48-10 decision on the road to Texas Tech.

TCU, meanwhile, is undefeated this season, coming off two dramatic victories over Oklahoma State and Kansas State, and won four straight games against ranked teams over the last month.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button