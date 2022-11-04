TCU vs. Texas Tech prediction, odds, line: 2022 Week 10 college football picks, best bets from proven model

The seventh-ranked TCU Horned Frogs look to remain unbeaten on the season when they take on the visiting Texas Tech Red Raiders in a key Big 12 Conference Matchup on Saturday. The Horned Frogs (8-0, 5-0) are alone atop the conference standings and have four wins against teams they lost to by at least two scores last season, including three by at least three scores. TCU, which is 8-0 for the first time since 2015, defeated West Virginia 41-31 last Saturday. The Red Raiders (4-4, 2-3), who have lost three of four, are coming off a 45-17 loss to Baylor. The teams will be playing for the coveted Saddle Trophy.

Kickoff from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, is set for noon ET. Texas Tech leads the all-time series 32-29-3, but TCU holds a 20-14 edge in games played in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Texas Tech vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 69. Before locking in any TCU vs. Texas Tech picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.

TCU vs. Texas Tech spread: TCU -8.5

TCU vs. Texas Tech over/under: 69 points

TCU vs. Texas Tech money line: Texas Tech +260, TCU -335

TT: The Red Raiders are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games following a straight-up loss

TCU: The Horned Frogs are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games overall

Featured Game | TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Why TCU can cover

Senior quarterback Max Duggan is having a solid season. He has completed 149 of 221 passes (67.4%) for 2,212 yards and 22 touchdowns vs. two interceptions for a rating of 182.5. He is also third on the team in rushing yards. He has carried 64 times for 276 yards (4.3 average) and four touchdowns. In last week’s win at West Virginia, Duggan completed 16 of 28 passes (57.1%) for 341 yards and three touchdowns. He was picked off once.

Also key to the Horned Frogs’ offense is junior running back Kendre Miller, who leads the team in rushing. Miller has carried 132 times for 851 yards (6.4 average) and 11 touchdowns, including a season-long run of 69 yards. He has also caught nine passes for 74 yards (8.2 average). Miller has rushed for 100 or more yards in five of the past six games, including the last three. He has also scored at least one rushing touchdown in all eight games.

Why Texas Tech can cover

Despite that, the Horned Frogs are not a lock to cover the Texas Tech vs. TCU spread. That’s because the Red Raiders are deep at the quarterback position, although they have been led by redshirt freshman Behren Morton the past three games. Morton has completed 89 of 158 passes (56.3%) for 1,038 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for two scores. Sophomore Donovan Smith has started four games, passing for over 300 yards in three of them, and tossing seven touchdown passes as a starter. He has 12 TD passes on the season vs. eight interceptions.

Senior Xavier White leads the receiving corps, with 33 receptions for 454 yards (13.8 average) and three touchdowns. White, who began his collegiate career at receiver, played running back the past two seasons before moving back to receiver after the team lost Myles Price to injury. White posted career highs in catches (nine) at Kansas State and yards (139) vs. West Virginia. Over the last four games, he has 27 receptions for 366 yards and three TDs.

