TCU vs. Oklahoma Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday’s NCAA Football game

The TCU Horned Frogs are 0-8 against the Oklahoma Sooners since November of 2015, but they’ll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. TCU and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Amon G. Carter Stadium. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

The Horned Frogs were hampered by 94 penalty yards against the SMU Mustangs last week, but luckily for them that wasn’t the story of the game. TCU took their Matchup against SMU 42-34. TCU’s RB Kendre Miller was one of the most active players for the team, rushing for one TD and 142 yards on 17 carries.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma came up short against the Kansas State Wildcats last week, falling 41-34. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for the Sooners to swallow was that they had been favored by 13.5 points coming into the contest. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Dillon Gabriel, who passed for four TDs and 330 yards on 39 attempts in addition to picking up 61 yards on the ground. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Gabriel this season.

The Horned Frogs are now a perfect 3-0 while Oklahoma sits at 3-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: TCU has yet to throw a single interception. Oklahoma is completely their equal: they also come into the game with zero thrown interceptions. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.