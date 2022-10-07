TCU vs. Kansas preview, prediction: Week 6 college football Picks

Back in the preseason, everybody thought Texas-Oklahoma would be the must-watch game in the Big 12 this Saturday, but TCU and Kansas have emerged as the surprise undefeated in this league coming into Week 6.

TCU is fresh off a thrashing of Oklahoma, a game in which the Horned Frogs piled up almost 700 yards of offense and scored one after another long touchdown.

Kansas is arguably the surprise team in all college football. That is, unless you haven’t been watching the slow build Lance Leipold has been working on with the Jayhawks, who are perfect through five games on the year.

