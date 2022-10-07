TCU vs. Kansas odds, line, bets: 2022 college football picks, Week 6 predictions from proven computer model

The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs will try to back up their blowout win over then-No. 18 Oklahoma when they face the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks in a road Matchup on Saturday afternoon. TCU raced out to a 20-3 lead and never looked back in its win over the Sooners, remaining unbeaten on the season. Kansas also remained undefeated following its ugly win over Iowa State last week.

Kansas vs. TCU spread: TCU -7

Kansas vs. TCU over/under: 69 points

Featured Game | Kansas Jayhawks vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas has been one of the best stories in college football this season, and it is perfectly fine playing as an underdog. The Jayhawks have already pulled off upsets over West Virginia, Houston and Iowa State, using a strong defensive performance to upset the Cyclones as 3.5-point underdogs last week. Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels has started to emerge as a Heisman Trophy contender, throwing for 983 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception.

He has also rushed 46 times for 329 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 7.2 yards per carry. TCU is in a letdown spot, as it is coming off its best performance in recent years and is having to go on the road to an electric environment. Kansas has covered the spread in eight straight games, and it has covered in seven of its last 10 games against the Horned Frogs.

Why TCU can cover

TCU has been a road favorite twice this year, winning and covering the spread at Colorado in Week 1 and at SMU in Week 3. The Horned Frogs put the college football world on notice last week, blowing out then-No. 18 Oklahoma in a 55-24 final as 5-point underdogs. Senior quarterback Max Duggan threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 116 yards and two scores.

Duggan leads an offense that has scored at least 38 points in all four of its games this season, which will make things difficult for a Kansas team that was held to 14 points last week. The betting market is not ready to trust the Jayhawks just yet, which is why this spread has already moved several points. TCU has won nine of the last 10 meetings between these teams, and the spread is much smaller than normal this year.

