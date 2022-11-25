TCU vs. Iowa State odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 13 predictions from proven computer model

The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs (11-0) will be looking to complete a perfect regular season when they face the Iowa State Cyclones (4-7) on Saturday afternoon. TCU used a late rally to get past Baylor last week and keep itself positioned for a College Football Playoff berth. Iowa State lost its hopes of becoming Bowl eligible when it fell to Texas Tech in a 14-10 final last week.

Kickoff is set for 4 pm ET from Fort Worth, Texas. The Horned Frogs are favored by 10 points in the latest TCU vs. Iowa State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 47. Before Entering any Iowa State vs. TCU picks, you’ll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on TCU vs. Iowa State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for TCU vs. Iowa State:

TCU vs. Iowa State spread: TCU -10

TCU vs. Iowa State over/under: 47 points

TCU vs. Iowa State money line: TCU -365, Iowa State +285

TCU vs. Iowa State picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | TCU Horned Frogs vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Why TCU can cover

TCU has passed every test so far this year en route to its 11-0 start to the season. The Horned Frogs are now looking to take their next step towards a berth in the College Football Playoff on Saturday. They have already clinched their spot in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 3 against either No. 12 Kansas State or No. 23 Texas.

Quarterback Max Duggan threw for 327 yards while also leading the team in rushing with 50 yards on eight carries against Baylor last week. Wide receiver Taye Barber had his second 100-yard game of the season, catching five passes for 108 yards. Iowa State is not going to be playing in a Bowl game for the first time since 2016, so the Cyclones could be lacking some motivation on Saturday.

Why Iowa State can cover

Iowa State has dominated this matchup in recent years, winning and covering the spread in four of the last five matchups. The Cyclones have only lost one game by more than one possession this season, so their 4-7 record is extremely deceiving. They are facing a TCU team that became the first team since 1975 to win seven straight games by 10 points or less.

The Horned Frogs will have to win this game by double digits to cover the spread, and that has simply not been part of their formula this year. Iowa State is led by sophomore quarterback Hunter Dekkers, who has thrown for 2,938 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. He threw for 294 yards and a touchdown against Texas Tech last week, so he is in good form heading into this matchup.

How to make Iowa State vs. TCU Picks

The model has simulated TCU vs. Iowa State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Iowa State vs. TCU? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the TCU vs. Iowa State spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.