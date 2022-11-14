TCU Volleyball: Horned Frogs Stun No. 10 Baylor in Four Sets

TCU volleyball had a tall task taking on the no. 10 Baylor Bears on Saturday. Baylor took down TCU in four sets in their last matchup in September. But, the Tides changed when the Frogs took down Baylor in four sets (25-23, 25-27, 25-20 and 25-10).

It was a historic win for the Horned Frogs. It was the first top-25 win in six years. TCU held Baylor to a .160 hitting percentage and 42 combined errors. Mykayla Myers finished with six blocks while Jalyn Gibson had five. Audrey Nalls continues her terrific season finishing with 22 kills to pair with four blocks.

