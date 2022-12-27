TCU Volleyball: Horned Frogs Land Setter Riley Buckley

TCU made a big splash on Friday by landing a setter Riley Buckley who previously played for the Missouri Tigers.

This comes after the recent departure of the setter Callie Williams. Williams had a tremendous senior year for the Frogs and was a major part of the team’s success in the 2022 season.

