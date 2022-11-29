TCU Volleyball: Horned Frogs Close Out Regular Season with Sweep over Oklahoma

TCU volleyball has been on a tear and that five-game win streak continued Saturday sweeping Oklahoma in three sets (25-22, 25-22 and 25-21).

The win capped off a historic season under first year head coach Jason Williams. The Frogs have exceeded all expectations and have been fun to watch. They currently sit at 16-10 with an 11-5 conference record and sole possession of third place in the Big 12.

