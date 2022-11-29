TCU Volleyball: Horned Frogs Close Out Regular Season with Sweep over Oklahoma

TCU volleyball has been on a tear and that five-game win streak continued Saturday sweeping Oklahoma in three sets (25-22, 25-22 and 25-21).

The win capped off a historic season under first year head coach Jason Williams. The Frogs have exceeded all expectations and have been fun to watch. They currently sit at 16-10 with an 11-5 conference record and sole possession of third place in the Big 12.

The Sweep was the first of the fall for TCU. Oklahoma had a lead in the first set at 15-10, but the Horned Frogs punched back with a 9-0 run. Audrey Nalls was heavily involved in the run. She finished with 12 kills, five aces and two blocks.

The Sooners struggled to hold a lead in this match. They possessed a 15-9 advantage in set two, but the Frogs stormed back and outscored Oklahoma 16-7. TCU has proven to be resilient all season and that happened again Saturday.

Scroll to Continue

Callie Williams finished with 32 assists to pair with seven digs. Julia Adams was a factor in this one putting pressure on the Sooners and contributing nine kills, a pair of aces and a block. The Frogs finished with a .309 hitting percentage.

Team Stats TCU Oklahoma Points 53 51 Kills 41 39 Aces 9 6 Blocks 3 6 Assists 40 37 digs 31 36

The Frogs are playing well at the perfect time. They’ve gotten better and better as the season has rolled along and have earned a spot in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016. They will play Washington in the first round on Friday at 4:30 pm

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.