TCU/Texas Tech among top New Year’s Eve matchups

These in-state matchups for this weekend have many intriguing, traditional rivalry games headlined by numerous matchups of in-state teams that reside in the same state.

Matchups Texas Tech Red Raiders Basketball 10-2 TCU Horned Frogs Basketball 11-1 Saturday, Dec 31 12:00 PM ET

Last 10 games of this rivalry: The Red Raiders have won seven out of the last ten games against the Horned Frogs.

Current Win Streak: TCU has won the last game between these two schools, having a one-game winning streak in this rivalry.

The last meeting between both schools: The Horned Frogs defeated the Red Raiders at home by a final score of 69-66.

Prediction: TCU 79, Texas Tech 76

Matchups Louisville Cardinals Basketball 2-11 Kentucky Wildcats Basketball 8 to 4 Saturday, Dec 31 12:00 PM ET

Last 10 games of this rivalry: The Wildcats have won seven out of the last ten games against the Cardinals.

Current Win Streak: Kentucky has won the last four games between these two schools, having a four-game winning streak in this rivalry.

The last meeting between both schools: The Wildcats defeated the Cardinals at home by a final score of 75-73.

Prediction: Kentucky 81, Louisville 61

Matchups Arizona Wildcats Basketball 12-1 Arizona State Sun Devils Basketball 11-2

Last 10 games of this rivalry: The Wildcats have won seven out of the last ten games against the Sun Devils.

Current Win Streak: Arizona has won the last four games between these two schools, having a four-game winning streak in this rivalry.

The last meeting between both schools: The Wildcats defeated the Sun Devils on the road by a final score of 91-79.

Prediction: Arizona 85 Arizona State 81

Matchups Rice Owls 10-3 UTEP Miners 8 to 5 Saturday, Dec 31 4:00 PM ET

Last 10 games of this rivalry: The Miners have won seven out of the last ten games against the Owls.

Current Win Streak: UTEP has won the last two games between these two schools, having a two-game winning streak in this rivalry.

The last meeting between both schools: The Miners defeated the Owls at home by a final score of 70-67.

Prediction: UTEP 68 Rice 60

Matchups St Mary’s Gaels Basketball 11-4 Santa Clara Broncos Basketball 13-3

Last 10 games of this rivalry: The Gaels have won seven out of the last ten games against the Broncos.

Current Win Streak: St. Mary’s has won the last game between these two schools, having a one-game winning streak in this rivalry.

The last meeting between both schools: The Gaels defeated the Broncos at a neutral site by a final score of 75-72.

Prediction: St. Mary’s 70 Santa Clara 63

Matchups Oregon State Beavers Basketball 7-6 Oregon Ducks Basketball 7-6

Last 10 games of this rivalry: Both teams have won five out of the last ten games against each other.

Current Win Streak: Oregon has won the last three games between these two schools, having a three-game winning streak in this rivalry.

The last meeting between both schools: The Ducks defeated the Beavers at a neutral site by a final score of 86-72.

Prediction: Oregon 74 Oregon State 62