TCU/Texas Tech among top New Year’s Eve matchups
These in-state matchups for this weekend have many intriguing, traditional rivalry games headlined by numerous matchups of in-state teams that reside in the same state.
Here is a look at the many games that will be taking place among power five conference teams as well as group of five traditional rivals that reside in the same state.
Matchups
Texas Tech Red Raiders Basketball
10-2
TCU Horned Frogs Basketball
11-1
Saturday, Dec 31
12:00 PM ET
Last 10 games of this rivalry: The Red Raiders have won seven out of the last ten games against the Horned Frogs.
Current Win Streak: TCU has won the last game between these two schools, having a one-game winning streak in this rivalry.
The last meeting between both schools: The Horned Frogs defeated the Red Raiders at home by a final score of 69-66.
Prediction: TCU 79, Texas Tech 76
Matchups
Louisville Cardinals Basketball
2-11
Kentucky Wildcats Basketball
8 to 4
Saturday, Dec 31
12:00 PM ET
Last 10 games of this rivalry: The Wildcats have won seven out of the last ten games against the Cardinals.
Current Win Streak: Kentucky has won the last four games between these two schools, having a four-game winning streak in this rivalry.
The last meeting between both schools: The Wildcats defeated the Cardinals at home by a final score of 75-73.
Prediction: Kentucky 81, Louisville 61
Matchups
Arizona Wildcats Basketball
12-1
Arizona State Sun Devils Basketball
11-2
Last 10 games of this rivalry: The Wildcats have won seven out of the last ten games against the Sun Devils.
Current Win Streak: Arizona has won the last four games between these two schools, having a four-game winning streak in this rivalry.
The last meeting between both schools: The Wildcats defeated the Sun Devils on the road by a final score of 91-79.
Prediction: Arizona 85 Arizona State 81
Matchups
Rice Owls
10-3
UTEP Miners
8 to 5
Saturday, Dec 31
4:00 PM ET
Last 10 games of this rivalry: The Miners have won seven out of the last ten games against the Owls.
Current Win Streak: UTEP has won the last two games between these two schools, having a two-game winning streak in this rivalry.
The last meeting between both schools: The Miners defeated the Owls at home by a final score of 70-67.
Prediction: UTEP 68 Rice 60
Matchups
St Mary’s Gaels Basketball
11-4
Santa Clara Broncos Basketball
13-3
Last 10 games of this rivalry: The Gaels have won seven out of the last ten games against the Broncos.
Current Win Streak: St. Mary’s has won the last game between these two schools, having a one-game winning streak in this rivalry.
The last meeting between both schools: The Gaels defeated the Broncos at a neutral site by a final score of 75-72.
Prediction: St. Mary’s 70 Santa Clara 63
Matchups
Oregon State Beavers Basketball
7-6
Oregon Ducks Basketball
7-6
Last 10 games of this rivalry: Both teams have won five out of the last ten games against each other.
Current Win Streak: Oregon has won the last three games between these two schools, having a three-game winning streak in this rivalry.
The last meeting between both schools: The Ducks defeated the Beavers at a neutral site by a final score of 86-72.
Prediction: Oregon 74 Oregon State 62