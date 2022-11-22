TCU stands alone while Kansas State, Texas battle for Championship game spot

The Big 12 has earned praise this season for the league’s parity and “any team can win any week” nature that has made the conference infinitely watchable. But heading into the season’s final week, there isn’t as much to play for as might be expected, with two teams having a chance to win a spot opposite TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game, and TCU needing to continue to stay undefeated to keep its College Football Playoff spot intact.

The rest of the conference is pretty locked into its spot, with the chance to move up a place or two in the league standings (and potentially the Bowl lineup) serving as the primary motivation. Eight Big 12 teams have already hit Bowl eligibility, and the other two can’t reach the postseason even with wins this week.

It’s worth noting that a decent portion of this year’s conference story has been told by quarterback health, or lack of it. Of the eight Bowl eligible teams, seven have lost a game with a backup quarterback forced to play a major role, with undefeated TCU being the lone exception.

Here’s a look at the Big 12 power rankings heading into Week 13.