TCU Releases Potential 2023 Football Schedule Early

The Big 12 football schedule was scheduled to be released on Jan. 31 at 1:00 pm CT. However, the school accidentally published their 2023 football schedule ahead of time, before 8:00 pm CT the night before.

Just minutes later, the schedule was taken down.

The season kicks off in Fort Worth against the Colorado Buffaloes in their first game under new head Coach Deion Sanders. According to the leak, it concludes the day after Thanksgiving in Norman against the Oklahoma Sooners.

See the full schedule below.

Saturday, Sept. 2: vs. the Colorado Buffaloes (Fort Worth, Texas)

Saturday, Sept. 9: vs. Nicholls Colonels (FCS — Forth Worth, Texas)

Saturday, Sept. 16: at Houston Cougars (Houston, Texas)

Saturday, Sept. 23: vs. the SMU Mustangs (Fort Worth, Texas)

Saturday, Sept. 30: vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (Fort Worth, Texas)

Saturday, Oct. 7: at Iowa State Cyclones (Ames, Iowa)

Saturday, Oct. 14: vs. the BYU Cougars (Fort Worth, Texas)

Saturday, Oct. 21: at Kansas State Wildcats (Manhattan, Kansas)

Saturday, Oct. 28: BYE

Thursday, Nov. 2: at Texas Tech Red Raiders (Lubbock, Texas)

Saturday, Nov. 11: vs. Texas Longhorns (Fort Worth, Texas)

Saturday, Nov. 18: vs. Baylor Bears (Fort Worth, Texas)

Friday, Nov. 24: at Oklahoma Sooners (Norman, Oklahoma)

Kickoff times and TV schedule will be determined in-season. Keep an eye out for early week broadcast scheduling announcements.

In their first season in the Big 12, TCU takes on both Houston and BYU, with the latter being a home game. Houston and BYU, along with Cincinnati and UCF, begin their Big 12 membership this summer. Their Inaugural Big 12 schedule is highly anticipated.

The Frogs will probably have to wait for the 2024 season to play Cincinnati and UCF.

Other notable games on the slate include a Big 12 Championship rubber match with Kansas State in late October before heading on their bye week. TCU gets a short rest before hitting the road to play Texas Tech on a Thursday night.

The final three games for the Frogs are stiff: against Texas and Baylor and then a road date with what should be an improved Oklahoma team.

Be sure to double-check the schedule release tomorrow to verify these dates.

