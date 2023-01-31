TCU Releases Potential 2023 Football Schedule Early

The Big 12 football schedule was scheduled to be released on Jan. 31 at 1:00 pm CT. However, the school accidentally published their 2023 football schedule ahead of time, before 8:00 pm CT the night before.

Just minutes later, the schedule was taken down.

The season kicks off in Fort Worth against the Colorado Buffaloes in their first game under new head Coach Deion Sanders. According to the leak, it concludes the day after Thanksgiving in Norman against the Oklahoma Sooners.

