TCU QB Max Duggan Declares for 2023 NFL Draft After CFP

As he prepares for TCU’s biggest game in eight decades, senior Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan is simultaneously turning his eyes to the future.

In a statement tweeted out Sunday afternoon, Duggan announced his intent to enter the NFL draft following the College Football Playoff.

“Being a student athlete at TCU has been the greatest experience of my life. It has helped me develop as a football player, earn a degree, and become a better man,” Duggan wrote. He thanked his family, teammates, coaches and Horned Frogs fans, concluding by writing, “I will be Entering the 2023 NFL draft. But first, we still have business to take care of.”

Duggan, who threw 30 touchdowns against four interceptions in 2022, ranks as one of the unlikeliest Heisman Finalists in recent history.

