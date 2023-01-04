TCU players say underdog status against Georgia Bulldogs in title game ‘fuels us’

The College Football Playoff national Championship game for the 2022 season will see Georgia look to repeat after the Bulldogs broke through for their first title since 1980 one season ago. They’ll battle for that crown against the unlikeliest opponent — the TCU Horned Frogs, whose Magical season in their first year under Coach Sonny Dykes now ends with a fight for all the marbles after stunning Michigan in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl playoff semifinal.

TCU entered the year unranked and picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 Conference after stumbling to a 5-7 mark in 2021, only to Blow every expectation out of the water this season as the Horned Frogs now fight for their first national title since 1938 Even with the winning TCU has done so far, critics remain, but the naysayers are perhaps only adding fuel to the fire for Dykes’ crew.

Playmakers such as wide receiver Quentin Johnston and linebacker Dee Winters certainly say so as TCU becomes the first Texas school to reach the national title game since Texas in 2009. And a win on Monday in Los Angeles would send a powerful message to the college football world , one that challenges many narratives associated with brand power in the sport.

Comments from Johnston and Winters ahead of the title game follow: