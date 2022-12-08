TCU Men’s Basketball: Recap vs. Jackson State

The TCU Horned Frogs played very well on Tuesday in the battle against Jackson State. The final score was 78-51. TCU was very tough on defense the entire game, making the Tigers turn the ball over 29 times. TCU had 13 turnovers, which could be less, but is not bad.

TCU had four players that were in double digits. It was Jacob Coles, Damion Baugh, Shahada Wells, and Chuck O’Bannon Jr. Coles had 21 pts, Baugh had 15, Wells had 14, and O’Bannon had 11. The four players together had 61 out of TCU’s 78 points. It was a rough night shooting the three ball as the Frogs only made six out of the 23 three-point shots attempted. TCU shot 40.3% from the floor, and Jackson State shot 29.8% from the floor. Even though it wasn’t the best shooting night for the Frogs, I wouldn’t be too worried, because they were without two of their top scorers, and they still got the job done.

TCU never really trailed in this matchup. The No. 24 Frogs improved to 7-1 on the season. This was the Horned Frogs ninth-straight different starting lineup. I think once we get all of our players healthy, and get a set starting lineup, we will begin to flourish. It sure does help to have Damion Baugh back, he has made a big impact in his first two games back. It was an overall solid performance by TCU at home.

Team STATS Jackson State TCU FG 17-57 27-67 Field Goal % 29.8% 40.3% 3PT 6-23 6-23 Three Point % 26.1% 26.1% FT 11-14 18-23 Free Throw % 78.6% 78.3% Rebounds 45 39 Offensive Rebounds 17 15 Defensive Rebounds 28 24 Team rebounds 0 0 Assists 13 17 Steals 7 11 Blocks 5 6 Total Turnovers 29 13 Fouls 19 14 Technical Fouls 0 0 Flagrant Fouls 0 0 Largest lead 2 27

TCU MIN FG 3PT REB AST PF PTS Chuck O’Bannon Jr. 22 4-10 3-6 5 0 2 11 Eddie Lampkin Jr. 26 2-4 0-0 7 0 2 4 Shahada Wells 29 7-14 0-5 3 4 0 14 Micah Peavy 29 2-11 0-4 1 2 3 9 Damion Baugh 34 4-12 0-2 6 5 2 15 Xavier Cork 10 0-1 0-0 2 0 1 0 Jacob Coles 25 7-11 3-5 7 2 2 21 Souleymane Doumbia 4 1-2 0-0 3 0 0 2 Zach Gonsoulin 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 Trey Stuart 1 0-1 0-1 0 0 0 0 PJ Haggerty 10 0-0 0-0 2 2 2 0 Cole Despie 1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 Darius Ford 2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 2 Tyler Lundblade 2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 Rondel Walker 4 0-0 0-0 0 2 0 0

TCU plays again on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas against SMU at Dickies Arena. Tip is set for 9 pm and can be seen on ESPN2 or listened to on AM 570 KLIF.

