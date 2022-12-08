TCU Men’s Basketball: Recap vs. Jackson State

The TCU Horned Frogs played very well on Tuesday in the battle against Jackson State. The final score was 78-51. TCU was very tough on defense the entire game, making the Tigers turn the ball over 29 times. TCU had 13 turnovers, which could be less, but is not bad.

TCU had four players that were in double digits. It was Jacob Coles, Damion Baugh, Shahada Wells, and Chuck O’Bannon Jr. Coles had 21 pts, Baugh had 15, Wells had 14, and O’Bannon had 11. The four players together had 61 out of TCU’s 78 points. It was a rough night shooting the three ball as the Frogs only made six out of the 23 three-point shots attempted. TCU shot 40.3% from the floor, and Jackson State shot 29.8% from the floor. Even though it wasn’t the best shooting night for the Frogs, I wouldn’t be too worried, because they were without two of their top scorers, and they still got the job done.

