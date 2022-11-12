TCU Men’s Basketball: Mike Miles Scores 26 in 77-66 Win Over Lamar

After a narrow win over Arkansas Pine Bluff on Monday, TCU took care of business Friday night over Lamar. The Frogs are now 2-0 for the ninth consecutive season.

TCU heavily relied on the three-pointer in this contest. Lamar went with a zone defense in the second half leaving the Perimeter open for a team that has struggled from distance in the early going. The Frogs shot 8-32 from three.

