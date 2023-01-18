TCU Men’s Basketball: How To Watch TCU vs. West Virginia

Hello!

SI here, the guy who knows nothing giving you everything you need to know about TCU athletics. And that includes basketball. So they tell me. Regarding Wednesday’s game against West Virginia, here is the relevant information:

Tip off is at 6:00 pm, at the WVU Coliseum, in Morgantown, West Virginia.

The game can be viewed on ESPN+ with Pete Sousa and Bryndon Manzer.

Alternatively, TCU fans can listen to the game at 570 KLIF Radio with Brian Estridge and John Denton or listen to or watch the game live from the Riff Ram app.

