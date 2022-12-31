TCU Men’s Basketball: How To Watch TCU vs. Texas Tech

Hello!

SI here, the guy who knows nothing, giving you everything you need to know about TCU sports. And that includes basketball, obviously. Here is the relevant information about the TCU/Texas Tech basketball game:

The competition begins at 11:00 am, at Schollmaier Arena.

It can be viewed on ESPNU with David Saltzman and King McClure.

Alternatively, TCU fans can listen to the game at 570 KLIF Radio with Jeff Williams and Colin Boddicker or listen to or watch the game live from the Riff Ram app.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button