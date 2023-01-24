TCU Men’s Basketball: How To Watch TCU vs. Oklahoma

Tipoff is at 7:00 pm at Schollmaier Arena, in our own Fort

The game can be viewed on Big 12 Now is ESPN+ with Ted Emrich and King McClure.

Alternatively, TCU fans can listen to the game at 570 KLIF Radio with Brian Estridge and John Denton or listen to or watch the game live from the Riff Ram app.

