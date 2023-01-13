TCU Men’s Basketball: Horned Frogs Blow Second-Half Lead to No. 10 Texas

The no. 17 TCU Horned Frogs built up a 40-22 lead with 2:57 to go in the first half. Things were going really well as the Frogs were searching for their first road win against a top 10 team in program history. However, a second half surge by the no. 10 Texas Longhorns propelled them to a 79-75 win Wednesday night.

It was a difficult loss for what seemed to be a promising game for TCU. They were playing with a fast pace in the first half as they have been all season long. They were outrebounding Texas and keeping the turnovers down. That all changed in the second half when the Longhorns put pressure on the TCU backcourt and forced some bad passes. TCU coughed up eight turnovers in the second half.

