TCU Men’s Basketball: Frogs Return Home to Face West Virginia

TCU will return to Schollmaier Arena on Tuesday to host a West Virginia team that has no shortage of confidence. The Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6) come into the midweek conference matchup on a two-game win streak, including an impressive win over a ranked Auburn team in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button