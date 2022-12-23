TCU Men’s Basketball: Frogs Get Road Win In Utah

It’s Wednesday night, the Well. 20 TCU Horned Frogs (10-1) made their last road trip before conference play begins next week. They traveled to Salt Lake City to take on Utah (9-4) in the Vivint Arena, the home of the Utah Jazz. The Frogs got the win, 75-71. It was the eighth straight win for TCU.

Emanuel Miller led all scorers with 21 points. They shot 9-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-2 from the 3-point range. He also had seven rebounds on the night. He has scored in double figures in seven of his last eight games. Mike Miles Jr. added 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting. He also had a team-high four assists.

The Utes were the toughest defense the Frogs had faced all season. TCU, though, was able to shoot 44.6% for the entire game and 50% in the second half. The Frogs outscored Utah 46-28 in the paint. And they forced 19 turnovers, a season-high for Utah, while only committing ten.

TCU had a 36-29 lead at Halftime and, twice in the second half, had leads of ten points. Utah was able to catch the Frogs and tied the game three times halfway through the second half but never regained the lead. Utah cut the deficit to five, 68-63, with 2:33 to play. TCU went the final four minutes without a field goal, but JaKobe Coles went 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the final 2:08 to close out the four-point win.

This was the second straight win for the Frogs over Utah, having defeated them last season in a game played at Dickies Arena.

Chuck O’Bannon Jr. was 2-of-4 from three. It was his 12th straight game with a made 3-pointer dating back to last season. They also had two blocks. It was his third time this season to lead the team in blocks. Eddie Lampkin Jr. had a team-leading ten rebounds. It was the seventh time he led the team and the third time he had double-digit rebounds this season. JaKobe Coles was a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line. All six were made in the last 2:08 of the second half to seal the game.

Next up: TCU returns home for its last nonconference game before Big 12 play begins when they host Central Arkansas at 7 pm on Wednesday, December 28. The game can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

