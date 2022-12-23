TCU Men’s Basketball: Frogs Get Road Win In Utah

It’s Wednesday night, the Well. 20 TCU Horned Frogs (10-1) made their last road trip before conference play begins next week. They traveled to Salt Lake City to take on Utah (9-4) in the Vivint Arena, the home of the Utah Jazz. The Frogs got the win, 75-71. It was the eighth straight win for TCU.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button