TCU Men’s Basketball: Frogs Defeat SMU 83-75

The TCU Horned Frogs men’s basketball team (8-1) played a neutral-site game on Saturday and defeated the SMU Mustangs 83-75. This was the second game of the Simmons Bank Showdown.

This marked the fourth straight year that the Frogs played a game at Dickies Arena. In 2019, in the first game played in the arena, TCU lost a Heartbreaker to USC 80-78. Since then, they have won three straight in the venue, beating Texas A&M (73-55, 2020), Utah (76-62, 2021), and now SMU.

