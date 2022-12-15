TCU Men’s Basketball: Frogs Defeat SMU 83-75

The TCU Horned Frogs men’s basketball team (8-1) played a neutral-site game on Saturday and defeated the SMU Mustangs 83-75. This was the second game of the Simmons Bank Showdown.

This marked the fourth straight year that the Frogs played a game at Dickies Arena. In 2019, in the first game played in the arena, TCU lost a Heartbreaker to USC 80-78. Since then, they have won three straight in the venue, beating Texas A&M (73-55, 2020), Utah (76-62, 2021), and now SMU.

Five Horned Frogs scored in double figures as TCU led nearly the entire game. Mike Miles Jr. returned after missing the previous game and scored 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting and 2-of-4 from 3-point range. Joining Miles in double figures were Eddie Lampkin, Emanuel Miller, and Micah Peavy with 11 points each and Chuck O’Bannon with 10.

TCU, which led 37-31 at halftime, led by as many as 18 points with under six minutes to play in the second half. A 14-4 run by SMU (3-7) cut the lead to eight points, 77-69, with 1:42 to go. The Mustangs made it a six-point game with 18 seconds to play, but two free throws by Shahada Wells on the next possession sealed the game and gave the Horned Frogs their sixth-straight win.

With a 2-of-4, 3-point effort from Miles and O’Bannon, TCU shot 6-of-15 from 3-point range and held SMU to 2-of-14.

The Frogs have faced the Mustangs nearly 200 times. SMU leads the series 106-88. TCU, though, has won the last three meetings.

Miles has scored in double digits in all six games he has played this season. His four steals in the game were a career-high. Lampkin’s eight rebounds were the team-high for the game. Damion Baugh had a season-high six assists. Peavy led the team in blocks, which tied his season high of two. The other game with two blocks was against Lamar.

Next up: The Horned Frogs will return to action on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5 pm against Mississippi Valley State. The game will be on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

