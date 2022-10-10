TCU Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Roster Analysis

Leading up to the opening of the 2022-23 Big 12 Men’s basketball season Heartland College Sports will analyze each of the Big 12 men’s basketball rosters. Today it’s the TCU Horned Frogs.

2021-22 Season-Ending Roster: G Micah Peavy, G Mike Miles Jr., F Emanuel Miller, G Francisco Farabello, C Eddie Lampkin Jr., F Chuck O’Bannon, G Damion Baugh, G Darius Ford, F Xavier Cork, G Shahada Wells, F JaKobe Coles , C Souleymane Doumbia, G Harrison Young, G Maxwell Evans, G Cole Despie.

No longer at TCU: Farabello (transferred to Creighton) Young (out of eligibility), G Maxwell Evans (out of eligibility).

2022-23 Season-Opening Roster: G Micah Peavy (6-7, Jr.), G Mike Miles Jr. (6-2, Jr.), F Emanuel Miller (6-7, Sr.), G PJ Haggerty (6-3, Fr.) , C Eddie Lampkin Jr. (6-11, So.), F Chuck O’Bannon (6-6, Sr.), G Damion Baugh (6-4, Sr.), G Rondel Walker (6-5, Jr. .), F Xavier Cork (6-9, Jr.), G Shahada Wells (6-0, Sr.), F JaKobe Coles (6-7, So.), G Tyler Lundblade (6-6, Fr.) , C Souleymane Doumbia (6-11, Jr.), G Darius Ford (5-10, So.), G Cole Despie (6-3, So.).

How The Horned Frogs Are Built

Returning Players (12): Peavy, Miles, Miller, Lampkin, O’Bannon, Baugh, Cork, Wells, Coles, Doumbia, Ford, Despie.

Transfers (2): Walker (transferred from Oklahoma State), Lundblade (transferred from SMU).

Freshman/Recruiting Class (1): Haggerty.

Potential starting lineup: Baugh, Miles, Miller, O’Bannon, Lampkin

Why?: Well, how many Big 12 teams do you know that have their top five scorers returning for this season? That’s the rationale here. This is the group that started nearly every game together a season ago, helping the Horned Frogs reach the NCAA Tournament, win a game for the first time since 1987 and nearly upset No. 1 seed Arizona. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right? This lineup comes with one caveat. Baugh is fighting a potential NCAA suspension after he signed with a non-certified agent last spring during the NBA pre-draft process. It’s not clear when, or if, he will be suspended, or for how long.

The bench: Coles, Cork, Doumbia, Peavy, Wells

Why? Four of the five played last season. Peavy was the biggest contributor off the bench and while he’s talented enough to start, he’ll probably be the first player off the bench. TCU Coach Jamie Dixon told Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today that Cork and Doumbia have made great progress this offseason. Wells Barely played last season due to a knee injury and opted to redshirt. But he was a high-level scorer at UT-Arlington before transferring to TCU and he’ll get some run right away.

The wild card: Evans. Another redshirt, he’s in his last season of Eligibility and averaged nearly nine points per game for Vanderbilt in 2020-21. He’ll be a good backcourt depth piece that can make 35 percent of his 3-point shots.

