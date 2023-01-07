TCU grad Tom Hoge’s plan to attend the college football title game between the Sentry TOC and Sony Open is pretty Genius | Golf News and Tour Information

“There was really no way I could see missing the game, but the Sony Open, I love that golf course, so if I had any second thoughts, it was going to be about going to the game,” Hoge, 33, said. “I really want to go to Sony and play well, so I’m just getting ready to juggle all this and make sure I can do it. But I feel confident that I can, and I will hopefully have my game ready to go come Thursday at Sony.”