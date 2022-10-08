TCU Golf: Men’s and Women’s Recap

The Horned Frog golf teams continued to shine as they played in their second tournament.

The TCU men’s golf team Hosted the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club. The tournament consisted of a field that included 15 of the top 30-ranked Amateur Golfers in the world. However, TCU’s Gustav Frimodt finished on top as the champion. Frimodt shot a 5-under 65 for the final round and an 8-under 202 for the tournament. This was Frimodt’s first college win of his career, and it was a good time to defend his home course. Frimodt started his final round on hole 10; the senior from Denmark was very impressive from the very beginning as he was 3-under through the first six holes. His only blemish was a bogey on his final hole.

Coming into the clubhouse at 8-under overall, Frimodt had to wait for Pepperdine’s William Mouw. The 22nd-ranked Amateur golfer tied Frimodt with six holes to play. The difference was that he added a stroke with a bogey on hole 14, which proved to be the difference in the two golfers’ rounds.

Senior Jacob Skov Olesen also had a great tournament; they finished in the top 10 and tied for eighth at 3-under 207. This tournament featured 13 top 25 teams, which included seven teams ranked inside the top 10; the Horned Frogs tied the Oregon Ducks and No. 10 Florida for ninth place at 11-over 851. However, No. 13 North Carolina held on to win the tournament at 15-over 825. TCU Returns to action October 17 through the 19 at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas.

The TCU Women’s team also had a great tournament, placing third overall, and Sofia Barroso Sá won the tournament. In her second event as a Horned Frog, the freshman won the individual title while helping her team to a third-place finish at the Barbara Nicklaus Cup at Muirfield Village Golf Club on Tuesday. The Portuguese native opened the final round just one shot back of first place, and even though she carded her highest score in the event, she still fought to receive medalist honors with a score of +13. Barroso Sá became the first TCU freshman to win a tournament event since Sabrina Iqbal was a co-medalist in 2018. Ironically, it was just Iqbal’s second Collegiate tournament played as well.

The Frogs had individual medalists in back-to-back events for the first time since 2003, when D’Rae Ward won the USF Invitational and Baylor-Tapatio Springs Shootout in consecutive tournaments. Sophomore star Caitlyn Macnab won the Schooner Fall Classic in Norman, Oklahoma, last weekend. TCU finished in third place. The Horned Frogs had a final-round score of +41. They closed out the event with a score of +97. Junior Lois Lau had a second-consecutive top-15 finish, where she tied for 11th place with a three-round score of +24. Caitlyn Macnab also placed in the top 15, where she carded a final-round score of +13. She placed 14th with a combined score of +26. Senior Trinity King finished her first tournament of the season in a tie for 33rd place with a score of +40. Junior Sabrina Nguyen finished in 38th place with a score of +45. The team also led the field in many statistics. Sofia Barroso Sá led the field on par 4’s, where she averaged 4.17 strokes per hole. Caitlyn Macnab ranked among the field’s top-five players in both par 3’s and par 5’s. Macnab tied for first on the par 3’s with an average score of 3.08 while finishing in a tie for second on the par 5’s.

Also, Caitlyn Macnab was named the Big 12 golfer of the month.

The Horned Frogs are back in action next week, heading back to the Midwest to compete in the Illini Invitational. The first two rounds will be played on Monday, October 10, and the final round action will be held on Tuesday, October 11.

TCU Men’s Results

T9. TCU: 283 – 287 – 281 = 851 (+11)

1. Gustav Frimodt: 71 – 66 – 65 = 202 (-8)

T8. Jacob Skov Olesen : 68 – 71 – 68 = 207 (-3)

T65. Aymeric Laussot : 70 – 76 – 74 = 220 (+10)

T71. Ethan Dial : 74 – 74 – 74 = 222 (+12)

T77. Brandon Massey: 75 – 77 – 74 = 226 (+16)

Men’s Team Results

1. #13 North Carolina: 825 (-15)

2. #7 Texas Tech: 834 (-6)

T3. #25 Pepperdine: 835 (-5)

T3. #6 Arizona State: 835 (-5)

5. #1 Vanderbilt: 839 (-1)

6. #11 Oklahoma State: 844 (+4)

7. #3 Stanford: 845 (+5)

8. #19 Texas: 848 (+8)

T9. #10 Florida: 851 (+11)

T9. Oregon: 851 (+11)

T9. TCU: 851 (+11)

T12. #2 Oklahoma: 855 (+15)

T12. #8 Georgia Tech: 855 (+15)

14. #21 Wake Forest: 856 (+16)

15. #17 Georgia: 859 (+19)

16. Southern California: 871 (+31)

Women’s Team Results

1. Tulsa, 318-314-320=952 (+88)

2. Maryland, 314-324-321=959 (+95)

3. TCU, 315-317-329=961 (+97)

4. Furman, 326-321-321=968 (+104)

T5. Notre Dame, 318-321-332=971 (+107)

T5. Colorado, 326-316-329=971 (+107)

7. Ohio State, 325-321-327=973 (+109)

8. Wisconsin, 337-321-330=9898 (+124)

TCU Women’s Individual Scores

1. Sofia Barroso Sá, 77-72-80=229 (+13)

T11. Lois Lau, 75-84-81=240 (+24)

10. Caitlyn Macnab , 76-81-85=242 (+13)

T33. Trinity King, 87-86-83=256 (+40)

38. Sabrina Nguyen, 81-80-80=261 (+45)

