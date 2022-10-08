TCU Golf: Men’s and Women’s Recap

The Horned Frog golf teams continued to shine as they played in their second tournament.

The TCU men’s golf team Hosted the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club. The tournament consisted of a field that included 15 of the top 30-ranked Amateur Golfers in the world. However, TCU’s Gustav Frimodt finished on top as the champion. Frimodt shot a 5-under 65 for the final round and an 8-under 202 for the tournament. This was Frimodt’s first college win of his career, and it was a good time to defend his home course. Frimodt started his final round on hole 10; the senior from Denmark was very impressive from the very beginning as he was 3-under through the first six holes. His only blemish was a bogey on his final hole.

