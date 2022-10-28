TCU Golf: Men’s and Women’s Recap

What a season it has been for both of them TCU men’s and women’s golf teams. Both teams have had players set team or individual records along with the teams placing in many tournaments. The men finished their last fall season tournament on Wednesday at The Clubs at Houston Oaks, where they took third place in Big 12 Match Play. To accomplish this, the Horned Frogs defeated No. 17 nationally ranked Oklahoma State. This was the best finish in TCU men’s golf history. All of the TCU players played amazingly, but here are some that stood out. Fort Worth native Chris Berzina won six of his first eight holes against Oklahoma State’s Hazen Newman to cruise to a 6&5 win. The senior was undefeated throughout the tournament. Brandon Massey defeated OSU’s Bo Jin4&3, and Brent Hamm won 3&1 over OSU’s John Wild. Jacob Olesen won in a close match, 2&1, over OSU’s Jonas Baumgartner. TCU was (3-1-1) in the tournament. Their playing for third place resulted in them finishing second in Pool A, while OSU finished second in Pool B. No. 1 ranked Texas Tech won the Big 12 Match Play tournament by beating Oklahoma in the Championship match. The Horned Frogs will return to play in the new year at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate in Hawaii on February 8-10.

The TCU Women’s golf team also just finished a tournament on Monday, with a solid finish as well. Sophomore star Caitlyn Macnab continues to impress us. She recorded her third top-10 finish of the season after finishing third at the The Jim West Challenge in San Marcos, Texas. Macnab shot a 1-under 71 in the final round to finish 7-under 209 overall, just one stroke of co-medalists Carla Bernat of Tulane and Moa Swedenskiold of Houston. Bernat shot to the top of the tournament with the best round of the day, shooting a 7-under 65. Lois Lau also finished in the top 20 as a 1-under 215, placing her tied for 17th in the tournament. Sofia Barroso Sa recorded three birdies on Monday and shot a 2-over 74 for the round and an 8-over 224 for the tournament to finish tied for 49th. The Horned Frogs, as a whole, shot 1-over for the round and 5-over for the entire tournament. They tied with Ohio State with a score of 5-over 869. They will be back in action this coming week when they host the Battle at the Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on November 4-6.

TCU Men’s Results

WEDNESDAY

(8) TCU def. (3) Oklahoma State: 4.5-1.5

Berzina (TCU) def. Newman (OSU): 6&5

Massey (TCU) def. Jin (OSU): 4&3

Stewart (OSU) def. Dial (TCU): 5&3

Hamm (TCU) def. Wild (OSU): 3&1

Olesen (TCU) def. Baumgartner (OSU): 2&1

Frimodt (TCU) tied Neergaard-Petersen (OSU)

TUESDAY

(8) TCU def. (9) Iowa State: 4.5-1.5

Massey (TCU) vs. Morishita (ISU)

Dial (TCU) def. Vance (ISU): 2&1

Berzina (TCU) def. Pany (ISU): 1UP

Beauvy (ISU) def. Hamm (ISU): 1UP

Frimodt (TCU) def. Johnson (ISU): 5&4

Olesen (TCU) def. Gutschewski (ISU): 2&1

(8) TCU def. (5) Kansas State: 3.5-2.5

O’Neill (KSU) and Berzina (TCU)

Schultz (KSU) def. Dial (TCU): 2&1

Hamm (TCU) def. Mason (KSU): 1UP

Hopkins (KSU) def. Frimodt (TCU): 5&4

Olesen (TCU) def. Schiergen (KSU): 3&2

Massey (TCU) def. Tillmanns (KSU): 5&4

MONDAY

(1) Texas Tech def. (8) TCU: 5-1

Skogen (Tech) tied Berzina (TCU)

Wall (Tech) def. Dial (TCU): 1UP

Comegys (Tech) def. Massey (TCU): 5&4

Snyders (Tech) def. Frimodt (TCU): 1UP

Scott (Tech) tie Olesen (TCU): Tie

Aberg (Tech) def. Hamm (TCU) 6&4

(4) Texas tied with (8) TCU: 3-3

Berzina (TCU) def. Gonzalez: 3&2

Sosa (Texas) def. Dial: 4&2

Vo (Texas) def. Olesen (TCU): 2&1

Maas (Texas) def. Massey (TCU): 5&3

Frimodt (TCU) def. Vick (Texas): 2&1

Hamm (TCU) def. Nome (Texas): 4&2

TCU Women’s Results

T7. TCU: 294 – 286 – 289 = 869 (+5)

3. : 66 – 72 – 71 = 209 (-7)

T17. : 74 – 70 – 71 = 215 (-1)

T49. Sofia Barroso Sa: 76 – 74 – 74 = 224 (+8)

T64. : 78 – 77 – 73 = 228 (+12)

T67. : 79 – 70 – 80 = 229 (+13)

Women’s Team Results

1. Oklahoma State: 285 – 282 – 288 = 855 (-9)

2. SMU: 294 – 280 – 283 = 857 (-7)

3. Houston: 293 – 284 – 284 = 861 (-3)

4. Texas Tech: 291 – 288 – 284 = 863 (-1)

5. Tulane: 292 – 292 – 281 = 865 (+1)

6. Tulsa: 292 – 284 – 291 = 867 (+3)

T7. Ohio State: 293 – 295 – 291 = 869 (+5)

T7. TCU: 294 – 286 – 289 = 869 (+5)

9. Oklahoma: 294 – 286 – 292 = 873 (+9)

10. Colorado: 293 – 295 – 291 = 879 (+15)

11. UNLV: 293 – 302 – 288 = 883 (+19)

12. Texas State: 306 – 288 – 291 = 885 (+21)

13. New Mexico: 295 – 298 – 295 = 888 (+24)

14. UTSA: 301 – 301 – 291 = 893 (+29)

15. Missouri: 308 – 300 – 296 = 904 (+40)