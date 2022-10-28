TCU Golf: Men’s and Women’s Recap

What a season it has been for both of them TCU men’s and women’s golf teams. Both teams have had players set team or individual records along with the teams placing in many tournaments. The men finished their last fall season tournament on Wednesday at The Clubs at Houston Oaks, where they took third place in Big 12 Match Play. To accomplish this, the Horned Frogs defeated No. 17 nationally ranked Oklahoma State. This was the best finish in TCU men’s golf history. All of the TCU players played amazingly, but here are some that stood out. Fort Worth native Chris Berzina won six of his first eight holes against Oklahoma State’s Hazen Newman to cruise to a 6&5 win. The senior was undefeated throughout the tournament. Brandon Massey defeated OSU’s Bo Jin4&3, and Brent Hamm won 3&1 over OSU’s John Wild. Jacob Olesen won in a close match, 2&1, over OSU’s Jonas Baumgartner. TCU was (3-1-1) in the tournament. Their playing for third place resulted in them finishing second in Pool A, while OSU finished second in Pool B. No. 1 ranked Texas Tech won the Big 12 Match Play tournament by beating Oklahoma in the Championship match. The Horned Frogs will return to play in the new year at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate in Hawaii on February 8-10.

.

