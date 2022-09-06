TCU Football: Morris To Miss Tarleton; Duggan’s Likely Starter

When Chandler Morris got injured in Friday’s win at Colorado, Horned Frogs fans were worried that the knee injury could have been severe. At this week’s press conference, head coach Sonny Dykes said it was a sprained knee and not as severe as first thought. Morris will miss the Tarleton game this week, and after the bye week, he will be evaluated weekly.

For the Tarleton game, Dykes said that senior Max Duggan would “probably start” but that redshirt freshman Sam Jackson will also play. Dykes said, “It’s Max’s time to start, but we will evaluate all week.”

