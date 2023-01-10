TCU Football: Let It Hurt

When you love something, it hurts to lose. And it should. No amount of giving and taking is without a cost, and the cost is, all too often, the palpable proof of a feeling’s value. You can’t love greatly without losing greatly. There is no meaning in an easy forfeiture.

We Horned Frogs had a great season, a great run. There’s no doubt about it. No one can deny us what we did, nor can we deny the dream we lived (by that, it goes without saying, our boys: what they did, what they lived, and the rest of us, however vicariously).

