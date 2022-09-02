TCU Football: How To Watch TCU At Colorado

It’s time. The huge summer has gone by and soon the dry leaves will be blowing as autumn begins in Fort Worth, Texas, and with it, football season. Our boys have a new head at the helm Sonny Dykesa rather more colorful figure than his predecessor, Gary Pattersonand there seems to be a great deal of optimism in the air–though how merited an optimism is yet to be seen.

Dykes and his Mighty Horned Frogs will have their first opportunity to show the Collegiate Athletic world what they’ve got this Friday against Colorado. The smart money seems to be on the Frogs, and needless to say, a first win in the season would be a good thing. But win or lose, the quality of our Offensive performance may prove, for better or worse, a preview of coming attractions against more formidable rivals. Further, assuming Dykes does manage to shore up our offense–and he does have an impressive record of improving almost any football program he joins–there is the question of defense, and whether we may command a line as powerful as those that blockaded the Glory days of ten years past.

Thus, as Colorado does not boast a particularly impressive program and is not a Big 12 member, the stakes in Friday’s game would appear to be rather low. On the other hand, it will be our first glimpse of what Dykes has managed to assemble, and in that regard, those same stakes couldn’t be any higher.

I say we go Forth and paint Boulder purple.

If you are not one of the 2,500+ Horned Frogs fans expected to be in Boulder to watch the Frogs, then here is how to watch or listen to the game:

Kickoff – 9:00 p.m., Central Time

TV – ESPN with Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, and Taylor McGregor

Live Stream – fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio – WBAP 820 AM, Sirius XM 81, Sirius XM App 81 with Brian Estridge, John Denton, and Landy Burdine

Spanish Radio – Zona MX 99.1 FM with Miguel Cruz and Elvis Gallegos

