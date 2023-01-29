TCU football hires rising-star Arkansas Offensive staffer Mark Cala, member of 247Sports’ 30Under30 for 2022

Arkansas Offensive quality control Coach Mark Cala is joining TCU’s staff as an Offensive Analyst (QBs), 247Sports’ Chris Hummer reported this week. The hire reunites Cala with Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles, who left the Razorbacks for the same position with the Horned Frogs this offseason. Cala is considered a rising Offensive mind by many in the industry and was named to 247Sports’ 30under30 list in August.

“Cala has long worked with Briles, first crossing paths with him in 2017 at FAU and then following him to Houston, Florida State and Arkansas,” Hummer wrote. “Cala has Assisted Briles with quarterbacks every step of the way, helping to Coach some of the most productive signal-callers in the country ranging from D’Eriq King to Feleipe Franks and KJ Jefferson. Cala, who started his career in 2015 at his alma mater Puget Sound, has already interviewed for an FBS Offensive Coordinator job, per a source, and will be in the mix for others in the future. Look for him to be on the field sooner rather than later.”

Cala is the sixth Assistant Coach to leave the Razorbacks in the offseason. In addition to his and Briles’ departures, defensive coordinator Barry Odom was Hired as UNLV’s head Coach in December, and linebackers Coach Michael Scherer followed him. Odom was replaced by UCF Coordinator Travis Williams.

Briles was named TCU’s Offensive Coordinator Jan. 19 after spending the last two seasons in Fayetteville. Briles’ Air Raid system, along with his Lifelong connections in the state of Texas, Drew the attention of TCU head Coach Sonny Dykeswho has long implemented similar systems dating back to his days as an Assistant for Mike Leach at Texas Tech in the early 2000s. TCU went on a magical run to the College Football Playoff before finishing as national runner-up with a 65-7 loss to Georgia in the national championship game.

The Horned Frogs lost Coordinator Garrett Riley to Clemson earlier in the offseason.

Under Briles, the Razorbacks averaged 471.2 yards of offense and 32.5 points per game in 2022, the program’s best average in the last seven seasons. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for 2,648 yards and 24 touchdowns against five interceptions while completing 68% of his passes. He rushed for 640 yards and nine touchdowns on 158 carries.

TCU ranked No. 5 in the Nation in scoring offense (41.1 per game) and No. 13 in total offense (474.1) under Riley this past season. The Horned Frogs ranked first in the Big 12 in both categories.

TCU led the Nation with 22 plays of 50-plus yards, 14 Offensive touchdowns of at least 50 yards and 10 scoring plays of at least 60 yards. TCU and Oregon were the only FBS teams to average 250-plus passing yards per game, 200-plus rushing and have at least 30 passing and 30 rushing touchdowns.

Brandon Marcello and Jeremy Clark contributed to this report.