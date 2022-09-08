TCU Football: Gillespie, Duggan Excited For First Home Game

TCU’s new defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie is excited for the Frogs’ first home game versus Tarleton State. TCU quarterback Max Duggan will lead the Horned Frogs as they try to get off to a 2-0 start on Saturday night at the Carter. Both met with the media after Wednesday’s practice.

Duggan, the three-year starter for the TCU Horned Frogs, is the man in charge for Saturday’s game, given the fact that the redshirt sophomore Chandler Morris was injured in the away opener versus Colorado.

The Council Bluffs, IA native, Duggan, seemed thrilled to play in front of the home fans this week, but he also commented on the fact that injuries are the unfortunate side of being an athlete.

