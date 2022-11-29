TCU faces Kansas State aiming to clinch a College Football Playoff spot

After a wild season filled with close games, the Big 12 Championship Game is set: TCU (12-0) against Kansas State (9-3). Neither school’s players are used to this scene: TCU last reached the Big 12 title game in 2017, the first year of the game’s return after a hiatus, while Kansas State’s last Championship game appearance came in 2003.

But both have won Big 12 titles more recently, just not during the Championship game era: TCU famously tied atop the Big 12 in 2014 (although the Horned Frogs lost the tiebreaker to Baylor), while Kansas State won the 2012 title (and won the tiebreaker against Oklahoma). For the Horned Frogs, a spot in the College Football Playoff — potentially the conference’s first since Oklahoma in 2019 — is also on the table.

TCU and Kansas State won’t be the only Big 12 teams to face a postseason. Eight of the league’s 10 teams hit Bowl eligibility, with West Virginia winning two of its last three games to finish just shy at 5-7.

Here’s a look at our Big 12 Power Rankings heading into Championship Week: