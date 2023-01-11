TCU at Texas: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Wednesday night’s college basketball slate includes a Massive game in the Big 12. The No. 17 TCU (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) basketball team now takes center stage after the Horned Frogs’ loss in the football national championship game on Monday and has a chance to make a statement on the road against No. 10 Texas (13-2, 2-1 Big 12). This is a rematch of last year’s Big 12 tournament quarterfinal game when fifth-seed TCU beat fourth-seed Texas 65-60. That win came after Texas won both regular season matchups by scores of 73-50 and 75-66. This will be the first meeting between the two this year.

How to Watch the TCU Horned Frogs at Texas Longhorns Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV Channel: ESPN 2

Texas went 1-1 last week, losing to No. 11 Kansas State on Tuesday before beating Oklahoma State on Saturday. Prior to that Kansas State loss, the Longhorns had won six games in a row.

TCU also just had a long winning streak snapped. The Horned Frogs have won 11 games in a row before losing to No. 25 Iowa State on Saturday.

This game features two of the top scorers in the Big 12 going head-to-head. Junior TCU guard Mike Miles ranks second in the conference averaging 19.8 points per game, while Texas senior guard Marcus Carr is fourth averaging 17.7 points per game.

