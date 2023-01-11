TCU at Texas: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Wednesday night’s college basketball slate includes a Massive game in the Big 12. The No. 17 TCU (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) basketball team now takes center stage after the Horned Frogs’ loss in the football national championship game on Monday and has a chance to make a statement on the road against No. 10 Texas (13-2, 2-1 Big 12). This is a rematch of last year’s Big 12 tournament quarterfinal game when fifth-seed TCU beat fourth-seed Texas 65-60. That win came after Texas won both regular season matchups by scores of 73-50 and 75-66. This will be the first meeting between the two this year.

