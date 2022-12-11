TCU, Alabama Headline CBS Sports’ winners, Losers for season

The 2022 college football regular season came to a close. CBS Sports reflected on the fall and evaluated the winners and losers, including TCU and Alabama. From conferences to teams, some preseason predictions did not pan out.

The College Football Playoff finalized in last-minute fashion with then-No. 4 USC falling to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, opening the door for Ohio State to reach the final four after a loss against Michigan and whiff on the Big Ten Championship Game. Perennial conference powers Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma took a step back by missing the CFB Playoff.

However, Kirby Smart’s Georgia Squad stayed on its grind as the defending-national-champion Bulldogs ran the table and earned the No. 1 seed in the CFB Playoff. Meanwhile, TCU’s program experienced a complete revival under first-year Horned Frogs head Coach Sonny Dykes on the way to securing the CFB Playoff’s No. 3 spot and a Heisman Trophy finalist at quarterback Max Duggan.

Here is CBS Sports’ list of the season’s biggest winners and losers, and 247Sports’ take.