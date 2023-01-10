TCNJ men’s basketball hopes to catch spark after snapping skid – Trentonian

The College of New Jersey men’s basketball team has seen some rallies fall short and some leads evaporate during its dreadful losing streak.

There’s no more fretting in Lion Land, though, as they put it all together on Saturday and came away with a convincing 65-56 win at William Paterson.

“The biggest change was we defended,” Matt Goldsmith, the TCNJ Coach stated emphatically. “We guarded them very well, changed defenses consistently and played hard, connected defense.”

The win lifts TCNJ to 3-11 overall and 2-5 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference.

The losing skid, which is by far the longest in Goldsmith’s eight years as coach, took a toll on everyone involved with the program.

“The toughest thing about the losing streak was just staying confident in what our program believes and in what we preach and sticking to it throughout the adversity,” said Goldsmith. “The easy thing to do is change everything and the right thing to do is to stick to what we feel is a winning system and equation.”

The system is a proven one as under Goldsmith there has been an NJAC championship, two conference finals, three semifinal appearances and only one losing season.

The Lions got a record-setting performance from Danny Bodine in the Paterson win. Bodine turned away five Pioneers shots to become the program leader with 141 career blocked shots.

The previous mark was 138 set in 1990 by Trenton High’s Jimmy Glover.

Besides Bodine’s record setting performance, the Lions got 14 points from Anthony DiCaro and 10 from Jim Clemente.

It’s going to be a wild finish for playoff Positioning in the NJAC.

Rowan is in first at 7-0, followed by Kean, Montclair State and Stockton all at 6-1, then William Paterson, New Jersey City, Ramapo, Rutgers-Newark and TCNJ are all 2-5.

So, the final two playoff spots – barring a collapse from any of the top four – will come from those five teams.

A key for the Lions may well be if the win over Paterson can be a Catalyst for the rest of the season.

“I think getting a conference win on the road against a very good opponent will be a major confidence boost for us,” declared Goldsmith. “We are hoping to continue to build on it in the coming weeks. We have been close against some great opponents and needed to get that one win. I love this group and their resilience.”

This week the Lions will look to stay on a winning track with Rutgers-Newark (4-10, 2-5 NJAC) at home on Wednesday and a trip to Ramapo (6-8, 2-5 NJAC) on Saturday.

Both teams, like TCNJ, are among the fateful five that will battle for those final two playoff spots the rest of the regular season.

The Scarlet Raiders, who are coming off a loss to Montclair State, have played solid defense yet are only averaging 58.4 points a game. They are led by Tony Godwin with 11.1 points a game.

“Rutgers-Newark is always extremely physical and ready to go defensively,” said Goldsmith. “We will need to match and exceed their effort and physicality Wednesday night if we want to have a chance.”

That extra burst of confidence earned at Paterson just might continue to play dividends for the Lions.

NJAC Notes

— Stockton is receiving votes in the D3Hoops.com national poll.

— Christopher Newport (15-2), which defeated TCNJ in the Jay Bilas Classic earlier this year, is ranked No. 5.

— St. Joseph (Conn.) (13-0) is No.1 and started the year coached by Jim Calhoun, but after he stepped down, former Penn Coach Glen Miller took over.

— Connor Dickerson, who played at Moorestown, is the NJAC Player of the Week after averaging 19.5 points in a pair of games for Rowan

— TCNJ’s DiCaro is 10th in the conference in scoring with 13.1 points a game. He is second in 3-point field goals a game with 2.8.

— TCNJ’s Bodine has a league-best 28 blocked shots.