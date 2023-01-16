Tayven Jackson Transfers To Indiana, Leaves Tennessee Football

Tennessee’s quarterback room got a little smaller on Sunday morning. Tayven Jackson made his transfer decision official, as he will officially be joining the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington.

Jackson is a talented signal caller who was the odd man in the Volunteers’ rotation. Joe Milton is the likely 2023 starter, while Nico Iamaleava is one of the most talented signees in program history.

While he won’t have a future in Knoxville, Jackson is an uber-talented player that should see starting action somewhere. He stands 6-5 and 185 lbs. with a big arm and strong downfield accuracy.

