TaylorMade’s special edition TP5 Pix Halloween golf balls

The TP5 Pix Halloween ball is a perfect addition to the bag this month. Taylor Made

The multi-colored triangles covering the latest version of TaylorMade’s TP5 Pix golf ball were initially designed to create a visible line once the ball is rolling, making it easier to gauge the quality of the putt. But there’s another benefit to the design — albeit one that doesn’t serve a technical purpose but gives the ball plenty of character.

The creative Minds inside TaylorMade Headquarters have been coming up with different versions of Pix featuring everything from bacon and eggs and sushi to Rocket pops and spiders. It’s a way to add some personality to the golf ball.

Frankenstein’s Severed limbs dot the cover of the special edition TP5 Pix ball. TaylorMade

The latest special edition Pix ball is a nod to Halloween with the Severed limbs of Frankenstein’s Monster dotting the cover. It’s a fun compliment to your gear setup during the month of October.

The special edition TP5 Pix Halloween balls retail for $49.99 per dozen.

